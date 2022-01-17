News updates from HT: PM Modi condoles Padma Shri Shanti Devi's death and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Padma Shri Shanti Devi dies at 88; PM Modi, Odisha CM extend condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of social worker and Padma Shri awardee Shanti Devi, who passed away last night at her residence in Gunupur, in Rayagada district of Odisha. She was 88. Read more

AIIMS Patna to go ahead with MBBS exams despite state-run colleges deferring it

AIIMS Patna director has said that the institute will conduct MBBS examination as per schedule, following all Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. Read more

Yezdi starts deliveries of all three motorcycles

Yezdi Motorcycle on Sunday has commenced deliveries of its three newly launched models - Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster. The three retro-themed motorcycles come carrying the old-school Yezdi motorcycles' charm blended with modern elements. Read more&nbsp;

Tata Open Maharashtra 2022: Players to enter bio-bubble & event behind closed doors, confirms Tournament Director Sutar

Tata Open Maharashtra, South Asia’s only ATP Tour-level tournament, is back in 2022 after a hiatus of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The ATP 250 event, which will take place between January 30 and February 6 at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune, is still on schedule but is going to be a lot different from its previous editions, according to the tournament officials. Read more

Krushna Abhishek calls estranged uncle Govinda ‘bade miyan’ on The Kapil Sharma Show, says family feud will be solved

Krushna Abhishek talked about his estranged uncle Govinda on Sunday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show and said that he learnt everything from him. Read more

Are you pregnant amid ongoing Omicron wave? Tips to follow

Getting jabbed for Covid-19 can reduce the severity of infection in pregnant women. Here are other tips that pregnant women should follow amid pandemic.Read more