AIIMS Patna to go ahead with MBBS exam despite state-run colleges deferring it

PATNA: The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna will conduct the practical examination of the second professional MBBS examination of the 2019 batch from Monday, said officials, even as medical examinations in state-run institutions have been postponed due to spike in Covid-19 cases.

Eight examinees have not responded to a questionnaire sent by AIIMS on their health status, while 74 others are reported to be healthy. As many as 800 employees of the institute have so far tested positive for Covid-19 this year.

The AIIMS sent a questionnaire to the examinees, seeking their response by Sunday evening if they were confirmed positive, had symptoms but were not positive in test or were either healthy or recovered from Covid-19. They will be segregated, on the basis of their response, before their four-day exam begins from Monday, said the official quoted above.

“We will conduct our MBBS examination as per schedule, following all Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. We do not want to derail our academic session, which has been affected over the last two years. We are trying to get our students back into the mainstream [of academics],” said Dr Saurabh Varshney, executive director of AIIMS-Deoghar, who also holds charge of director, AIIMS Patna.

“We will divide the examinees into two broad categories. One group will have the ones showing symptoms of Covid-19 and the other will comprise the healthy ones. We will conduct the examination in separate halls, dividing the examinees into smaller groups, with sufficient space between them. We will follow this arrangement at AIIMS Deoghar as well,” added Dr Varshney.

Some departments like microbiology will conduct the exams in two sessions – morning and afternoon — in order to segregate the healthy and infected examinees,” said Dr Umesh Kumar Bhadani, dean (academics), AIIMS Patna.

“The hall in which the examinees infected by Covid-19 will write their exams will be fumigated every day,” he added.

“Our idea of not deferring the exams is also to condition our medicos so that they understand and accept the situation arising out of a pandemic and prepare themselves to serve the society as doctors in event of any medical adversity,” added Dr Bhadani.

The theory examination of the 2019 batch of medicos at AIIMS was conducted between January 4 and 14. The practical examination in pathology, microbiology, pharmacology and forensic medicine and toxicology disciplines is schedule from January 17 to 20. The first professional MBBS examination was held last month and the result was declared early this month.

The Aryabhatta Knowledge University (AKU), which decides the medical curriculum in state government-run medical colleges of Bihar, has, however, postponed till further notice all exams, including the 1st professional MBBS examination 2021 and the 1st professional Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery 2020 (II), scheduled to begin from January 19.

Bihar reported 5,410 new infections on Sunday, taking the total count of active cases to 35,508.

Patna reported the highest 1,575 cases, with a positivity rate of 17.40%, followed by Samastipur 349 (8.19% positivity), Muzaffarpur 333 (6.05% positivity), Purnia 248 (5.35% positivity) and Bhagalpur 189 (7.72% positivity) among others, according to the health bulletin released by the state health department on Sunday.

