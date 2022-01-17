Are you pregnant amid ongoing Omicron wave? Tips to follow

Omicron is highly contagious but at the same time it's causing mostly mild symptoms in people. Vulnerable population including pregnant women, however, remains at a greater risk of severity and death from Covid-19.

A person infected with Omicron showcases symptoms such as sore throat, cough, body pain, fever, runny nose, sneezing, and fatigue. Nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite are also among the symptoms of this new variant.

Pregnant women are at risk of several complications from Covid-19 and cytokine storm could have a damaging effect on foetal development.

ALSO READ: Can Covid-19 cause miscarriage? Expert answers

Getting jabbed for Covid-19 can reduce the severity of infection in pregnant women. It can also lower the risk of complications arising from Coronavirus, says expert.

"Covid-19 vaccination is safe for pregnant women and their babies too. Vaccination can allow the mother to build antibodies that can even offer protection to the babies. Various studies suggest that the vaccine doesn't lead to any complications during pregnancy or impact the baby, fertility, or change menstruation. Pregnant ladies should not skip vaccination at all," says Dr Pratima Thamke, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar.

Here are other guidelines by Dr Thamke that pregnant women must following amid pandemic

* Eat right, get a good night's sleep: Pregnancy can suppress one’s immunity so be careful as you may suffer from various allergies and infections along with Covid. Try to boost immunity by eating nutritious food. Avoid eating junk, spicy, oily, processed, and canned food. Don’t forget to rest enough and get a good night’s sleep.

* Stay active, do breathing exercises: Pregnant women should exercise at home to ward off risk of Covid-19. One can do yoga and meditation to alleviate stress and anxiety due to Covid. It is also advisable to do breathing exercises as suggested by the doctor to improve functioning of your lungs.

* Don't allow visitors at home: Avoid being around sick people. Pregnant women should avoid social gatherings and crowded places to stay safe.

* If you are pregnant and sick with Covid then quarantine yourself and do as your doctor says. Monitor your temperature and oxygen levels from time to time. Avoid coming in contact with anyone. Your caregiver should be fully vaccinated.

* Do not touch your face or mouth after touching the potentially contaminated surfaces like furniture, door handles, or knobs.

* Wear a mask, maintain social distancing and properly wash or sanitize the hands.

* Take online consultations: Instead of venturing out for check-ups you can opt for online consultations.

* Stock up all your essentials like medicines or groceries just to be on the safer side.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON