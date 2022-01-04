How's Omicron affecting children? Know symptoms from experts

Amid rising cases of Omicron across the country, especially in Maharashtra and Delhi, parents are worried about the impact of the new and highly infectious variant of Covid-19 in children. Considering kids below 15 are not yet eligible for vaccination, the fear of them being at risk of the new variants is growing with each passing day.

Experts in Mumbai and Delhi say that although they are seeing rising number of Covid patients including children, so far, they are exhibiting only mild symptoms.

"Nowadays, we are seeing many people testing Covid positive with history of fever, sore throat and cough. The number of cases is increasing both in adults and children but majority of these have mild symptoms," says Dr. Vikas Maurya, HOD and Director, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

ALSO READ: Amid Omicron scare, is it safe to send kids to schools? A doctor answers

Symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat and throat pain are most commonly seen in kids as per the expert.

While children remain at risk of developing infection as they are unvaccinated till now, experts say the impact of the current surge of Covid-19 cases has not been much on kids so far.

"As we all are witnessing rising number of Covid-19 cases with Omicron and Delta variant being the reason jointly responsible for this rise. The impact on children is not so much because of Omicron till now but the adults are getting affected very much due to this. Having said this, children are still at risk of developing infection as they are unvaccinated till now. As is well known this variant is highly infectious and that's how the cases are rising rapidly in adults who are coming out in public gatherings," says Dr Harish Chafle, Senior Consultant - Pulmonology and Critical Care at Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai.

The known symptoms of Omicron in children are predominantly an upper respiratory tract infection like fever, runny nose, throat pain, body ache and dry cough, says Dr Chafle.

The best way to protect the kids is to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. It is the responsibility of adults to wear masks and try their best to not bring the infection home.

"As far as protecting children is concerned, we know wearing mask is the only full proof way we can prevent any variant infecting them. So, for the same to happen in this age group, adults should start following covid appropriate behaviour and set a role model for children to follow. Adults should wear mask properly so that the young ones learn to wear mask and of course follow hand hygiene," adds Dr Chafle.