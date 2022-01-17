Krushna Abhishek calls estranged uncle Govinda ‘bade miyan’ on The Kapil Sharma Show, says family feud will be solved

Krushna Abhishek brought up his feud with his uncle Govinda on Sunday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show during a conversation with Raveena Tandon. Krushna also seemed to be extending an olive branch to Govinda and acknowledged his contribution to his success.

Calling himself a ‘fan’ of Raveena, Krushna said that he enjoyed watching her film ‘Bade Miyan Bade Miyan’. As she corrected him about the title--Bade Miyan Chote Miyan--he replied, “Chote miyan mere liye bade miyan hi hai (little sir is big sir for me).”

Directed by David Dhawan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan released in 1998. Govinda played ‘chote miyan’ in the film, while Amitabh Bachchan was ‘bade miyan’. It also starred Raveena, Ramya Krishnan, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal and Satish Kaushik.

Referring to his ongoing feud with Govinda, Krushna said, “Maine jo kuch bhi seekha hai unhi se seekha hai. Yeh alag baat hai woh mereko chote miyan nahi maante hai. Theek hai, koi baat nahi, family hai, chalta rehta hai. Karenge baat, solve hoga, koi problem nahi (Whatever I have learnt is from him. It is a different story that he does not care for me these days. But it’s okay, it happens, we will talk and solve things).”

Cracks started appearing in their relationship in 2016, when Govinda went on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Jagga Jasoos and gave Krushna’s show Comedy Nights Live a miss. Things became worse in 2018, when Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah tweeted about people who ‘dance for money’, which was interpreted by Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja as a jibe at the actor.

Last year, Krushna chose not to be a part of an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Govinda and Sunita, which she said she was ‘distressed’ by. This led to Sunita and Kashmera taking potshots at each other in interviews.

