News updates from HT: PM Modi's Covid-19 meeting 'super flop', says Mamata Banerjee and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi's Covid-19 meeting 'super flop', feel humiliated: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a meeting to discuss the Covid-19 situation. Terming the meeting a "superflop," Banerjee said that chief ministers were not allowed to speak in the meeting which was also attended by 54 district magistrates of 10 states with high Covid-19 caseload. Read more

Sonia Gandhi writes to PM, seeks free education for kids orphaned by Covid

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide free education to children who have lost either both the parents or the earning parent to Covid-19. Read more

Reduced to a rubber stamp, says Srinagar DDC chairman Aftab Malik

Aftab Malik, the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party leader and chairman of Srinagar’s district development council (DDC), on Thursday complained that they had been reduced to “rubber stamps” and asked the government to involve the elected representatives in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

'Infection transmission risk is much lower in outdoor areas': Key points from govt advisory on Covid-19

Principal scientific adviser to the government of India on Thursday released a guideline which listed things to follow in order to check the spread of the raging Covid-19 pandemic which has claimed more than 287,000 lives in the country so far. Read more

He just wanted to be captain, so he could control things: Chappell says Ganguly didn't 'want to work hard' as player

One of the most documented times in Indian cricket has been the stint of former Australia skipper Greg Chappell as Team India head coach. He came in with much fanfare due to his reputation in cricket but it soon unravelled. Read more

Kangana Ranaut leaves for Manali after Covid-19 recovery, asks paparazzi 'kis kis ko hogaya corona?'

Actor Kangana Ranaut was seen at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning. She is headed back to her home in Manali after recovering from Covid-19 earlier this week. Read more

Neha Kakkar in crop top and skirt set dances with Rohanpreet in adorable video

Neha Kakkar has lately been donning a lot of crop tops and skirts and might we add she has been nailing the style. Most of her casual day-out looks consist of either a cord set or a beautiful-hue top with a flattering skirt. Read more

Pandemic packs a punch, ICRA predicts Indian auto industry to feel the pain

Most of the hopes of a steady recovery in the Indian automotive sector that was witnessed in the aftermath of a national lockdown last year may have been dented a big blow by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Watch | ‘Strategy to deal with Covid should be dynamic, innovative’: PM Modi