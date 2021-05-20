Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut leaves for Manali after Covid-19 recovery, asks paparazzi 'kis kis ko hogaya corona?'
Kangana Ranaut removed her mask at the airport for photos. (Varinder Chawla)
Actor Kangana Ranaut was seen at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning. She is headed back to her home in Manali after recovering from Covid-19 earlier this week.

Kangana was seen in an orange saree with a sleeveless blouse. She was wearing a pearl necklace and large sunglasses. While she was wearing a mask as she stepped out of the car, she removed it later at the airport entrance to pose for photos for the gathered paparazzi.

She also asked the photographers how many of them had contracted the coronavirus and if all of them got the vaccine.

On Tuesday, Kangana shared the negative Covid-19 test report on Instagram to prove that she was telling the truth about her recovery. "All the demons who are asking for my report because they see the world as a projection of their interior, here it is… A Ram bhakt never lies… Jai Shri Ram,” she wrote.

About testing negative, she had said, "Hello everyone today I tested negative for covid, I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs .... Yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus .... Anyway thanks for your wishes and love."

Also read: Rahul Vaidya compliments Divyanka Tripathi on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 stunt, she says, 'maine inhe paise diye hai'

In another post, she shared her thoughts on those who were raising funds for Covid-19 relief work. She wrote, "Thought of the day might be complex or too evolved for few but some will get it. Lessons from the pandemic 1) No one is insignificant everyone can help but it's important to recognise your place, role and influence in the society 2) Don't beg from poor people if you are rich. 3) if your influence allows arrange for oxygen, beds or medicines for individuals you might save a few."

Kangana was recently banned permanently on Twitter after she made controversial statements about the West Bengal election results.

