Neha Kakkar in crop top and skirt set dances with Rohanpreet in adorable video

Neha Kakkar has lately been donning a lot of crop tops and skirts and might we add she has been nailing the style. Most of her casual day-out looks consist of either a cord set or a beautiful-hue top with a flattering skirt. Take one look at the singer's Instagram and you will know what we are talking about.

In the latest set of images and clips, Neha can be seen rocking a mustard coloured co-ord set. For the impromptu shoot, the singer wore a plunging neckline top that had a knot detail in the front. She teamed the peasant-sleeved top with a matching divider skirt. The co-ord set is a great pick for a day-out event especially a picnic.

Neha styled the attire with a pair of white chunky sneakers and her Gucci side sling bag. She was also seen wearing a delicate gold chain along with a matching bracelet and a couple of rings. The singer left her middle-parted hair down and went with minimal makeup for the impromptu photo shoot that was conducted by her husband Rohanpreet Singh. Neha talked about her recently released song in the caption, which read, "2 Days for #KhadTainuMainDassa Excited/ Can’t Wait/ Gotta Go, So Much To Do! Photos Clicked by Hubby @rohanpreetsingh (sic)."

She later shared another adorable clip of the couple dancing on the song. Check it out:

Another look of the singer that became a fan favourite was when she wore a floral print crop top with balloon sleeves and a knot detail in the front along with a white flared skirt:

Check out a few other looks that were loved by her fans:

What do you think of Neha's style? On the work front, Neha Kakkar is currently co-judging season 12 of Indian Idol.

