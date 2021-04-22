Neha Kakkar leaves Rohanpreet Singh smitten as she slays in blue silk satin sari

Rarely leaving a chance to swoon over each other, singer Rohanpreet Singh was seen going gaga over Neha Kakkar once again and we do not blame him because we are equally smitten over the diva’s latest flood of pictures in a in blue silk satin saree. Flaunting an interplay of art and culture in the six yards of elegance, the Bollywood singer looked like a sight for sore eyes.

Taking to her social media handle, the Indian Idol judge shared a slew of pictures featuring her on the sets of the television reality show. Neha was framed donning a blue silk satin saree that was hand-embroidered with pearl and beads work all over.

The Indian wear was enhanced with sequins and Neha teamed it with a half sleeves blouse that came with a plunging neckline to add to the oomph factor. Leaving her luscious tresses open in her signature soft curls, Neha accessorised her look with a pair of floral shaped silver earrings and finger rings.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Neha amplified the glam quotient with dewy makeup that included highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. She captioned the pictures, “#IndianIdol se Mujhe Pyar Hai!! P.S. Sari Kaisi Lagti Hai Mujhpar? (I love Indian Idol!! P.S. How do I look in a saree?)” sic.

Quick to respond, Neha’s singer-husband, Rohanpreet, gushed, “Mujhe Tumse Pyaar Hai!! (I love you)” sic.

Rohanpreet Singh's comment on Neha Kakkar's Instagram pictures(Instagram/nehakakkar)

The blue saree is credited to Jaipur-based Mukund and Sweta’s Indian fashion label, Muksweta that boasts of hand-painted couture. The saree originally costs ₹15,000 on their designer website.

Neha Kakkar was styled by celebrity fashion stylist and wardrobe consultant, Ritz Sony.

