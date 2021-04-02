News updates from HT: PM Modi to address rallies in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Kerala today, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to address rallies in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Kerala today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Tamil Nadu to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance AIADMK for the upcoming state elections, will be addressing rallies in Madurai and Kanyakumari on Friday. Read more

'Argyreia sharadchandrajii': New plant species named after Sharad Pawar

A new species of flowering plants, recently discovered in south Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, has been named after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar as "his immense contribution to Indian agriculture" as a Union minister, a report has said. Read more

2.2 million sign up for shots as key leg of vaccine drive kicks off

More than 2.2 million people signed up for coronavirus vaccines and at least 2 million were given shots till 9pm on Thursday, the first day of India’s expanded vaccination drive that comes against a backdrop of a raging second wave of the pandemic, with several cities and regions recording an unprecedented surge in infections. Read more

Chakraborty to get GD Birla Award for Scientific Research

Professor Suman Chakraborty has been selected for the 30th GD Birla Award for Scientific Research for his outstanding contribution to engineering science and its applications in developing technologies for affordable healthcare, the KK Birla Foundation said in a statement on Thursday. Read more

Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir: The 5 architects of India's 2011 World Cup win

April 2, 2021, marks 10 years since India lifted the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, becoming the first team to experience World Cup glory at home. India broke Australia's streak of three consecutive World Cup wins – 1999, 2003 and 2007 – on the back of some scintillating performances throughout the tournament. Read more

Kapil Sharma birthday: When he talked of life before stardom, getting sister married from Laughter Challenge prize money

Kapil Sharma maybe one of the most well known television stars of the country right now but his journey to success has not been without struggle. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor is a vision in white breezy kurta and skirt set worth ₹70k

A statement-making white kurta is a must-have in every wardrobe. The colour works great for summer season and kurtas are always breezy and flowy making it the perfect attire for times the temperature goes high. Read more

