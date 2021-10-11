News updates from HT: PM Modi to launch Indian Space Association today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to launch Indian Space Association today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Indian Space Association (ISpA) on Monday. The virtual inauguration ceremony will be held at 11am, according to a tweet from PM Modi's official handle. Read More

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Congress silent protests in Karnataka, Goa today

The Congress party in Karnataka will hold a silent protest in Bengaluru demanding the arrest of all the accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Read More

UK to drop 10-day quarantine for Indians from today: Details here

The United Kingdom is easing its travel restrictions starting Monday, allowing travellers from more nations to enter the country. Read More

'Made me jump out of my seat again tonight': Kohli hails 'greatest finisher ever' Dhoni, tweets 'the king is back'

MS Dhoni sent his legion of fans in total euphoria as his cameo of 18 not out of six balls, helped Chennai Super Kings overhaul Delhi Capitals' 172 and reach the final of the IPL for a record ninth time. Read More

Kareena Kapoor walks the ramp at LFW, says ‘If I had my way, I would be in a kaftan'

Kareena Kapoor was oozing with confidence as she walked the ramp in a white shimmery gown at the Lakme Fashion Week on Sunday, months after giving birth to son Jehangir. Read More

Malaika Arora is the most gorgeous bride ever in red lehenga set as she walks the ramp at LFW

The exquisite Malaika Arora became the showstopper for designer label Annu's Creation on the final day of Lakme Fashion Week. Read More

Watch | J&K civilian killings: 500 detained, say reports; Amit Shah's pick heads probe

