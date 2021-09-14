Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of university in Aligarh today and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of university in Aligarh today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 08:50 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to lay foundation of university named after Jat king in Aligarh today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a university named after Jat king Mahendra Pratap Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Tuesday. Read more

AAP to hold ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Ayodhya today; Sisodia, Sanjay Singh to lead charge

The Aam Aadmi Party will on Tuesday take out a “Tiranga Yatra” in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, under Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. Read more

'If Ravi Shastri did step out, where were the concerned authorities?': Salman Butt

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, while addressing the criticism on Ravi Shastri and his book launch, questioned the level of security arrangements in England. Read more

Met Gala 2021: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kiss with masks on, see photos

RELATED STORIES

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared a Covid-19 friendly kiss at the event on Monday. Pictures were widely shared online by fan clubs. Read more

Jennifer Lopez dazzles in Ralph Lauren high-leg slit dress, cowgirl hat at Met Gala 2021

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Met Gala 2021 in a custom Ralph Lauren high-leg slit dress and a cowgirl hat. Read more

Indian Army display combat ability at ZAPAD 2021; China, Pak remain ‘observers’

The Indian Army has sent a 200-member contingent to Zapad 2021. The contingent has men from Naga regiment, mechanised infantry & IAF commandos. Watch

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi manish sisodia ravi shastri
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rain, floods killed 6,800 people in India in last 3 yrs; Bengal tops list

Nipah virus in Kerala: 17 more samples test negative, hunt on to find source

Monsoon’s 1st depression brings widespread, heavy rain over central, west India

IMD projects weakening of deep depression in Odisha
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP