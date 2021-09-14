News updates from HT: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of university in Aligarh today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to lay foundation of university named after Jat king in Aligarh today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a university named after Jat king Mahendra Pratap Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Tuesday. Read more

AAP to hold ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Ayodhya today; Sisodia, Sanjay Singh to lead charge

The Aam Aadmi Party will on Tuesday take out a “Tiranga Yatra” in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, under Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. Read more

'If Ravi Shastri did step out, where were the concerned authorities?': Salman Butt

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, while addressing the criticism on Ravi Shastri and his book launch, questioned the level of security arrangements in England. Read more

Met Gala 2021: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kiss with masks on, see photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared a Covid-19 friendly kiss at the event on Monday. Pictures were widely shared online by fan clubs. Read more

Jennifer Lopez dazzles in Ralph Lauren high-leg slit dress, cowgirl hat at Met Gala 2021

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Met Gala 2021 in a custom Ralph Lauren high-leg slit dress and a cowgirl hat. Read more

Indian Army display combat ability at ZAPAD 2021; China, Pak remain ‘observers’

The Indian Army has sent a 200-member contingent to Zapad 2021. The contingent has men from Naga regiment, mechanised infantry & IAF commandos. Watch