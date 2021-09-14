PM Modi to lay foundation of university named after Jat king in Aligarh today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a university named after Jat king Mahendra Pratap Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Tuesday, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). PM Modi will address a gathering and then visit the exhibition models of the Aligarh node of the Uttar Pradesh defence industrial corridor and Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University. This will be the first of the many visits of PM Modi ahead of the 2022 assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the PMO, the university is being established by the Uttar Pradesh government in memory and honour of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, who was a freedom fighter, educationist and social reformer. The university is being set up in a total area of over 92 acres at Lodha and Musepur Kareem Jarouli villages of Aligarh’s Kol tehsil. It will provide affiliation to 395 colleges of the Aligarh division.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.

Adityanath on Monday visited the venue to oversee the preparations for the event in Lodha. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, who has been camping there to monitor the preparations, said that by establishing a state university in the name of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, the government is paying tribute to a man who devoted more than three decades of his life living in exile and fighting for India's freedom, reports news agency PTI.

The farmers’ stir (majority of protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh are Jats) has been gaining momentum ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections. “It’s clear that closer to elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would want to re-emphasise the point about the neglect of freedom fighters or patriots like Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh. Since he happened to be a Jat too, the political symbolism of the move to get the PM to lay the foundation stone of another university in Aligarh is obvious. However, none should object as Singh was a true freedom fighter who deserves all credit,” said Irshad Ilmi, a political commentator.

PM Modi announced the establishment of a defence industrial corridor in Uttar Pradesh while inaugurating the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit in Lucknow on February 21, 2018, stated the release from PMO. Six nodes—Aligarh, Agra, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Jhansi and Lucknow—have been planned in the defence industrial corridor. In the Aligarh node, the land allocation process has been completed and land has been allotted to 19 firms, who will invest ₹12,450 million in the node.

According to the PMO, the defence industrial corridor of Uttar Pradesh will help in making the nation self-reliant in the field of defence production and promoting 'Make in India'.