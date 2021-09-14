'If Ravi Shastri did step out, where were the concerned authorities?': Salman Butt

Speculations surrounding the reason behind multiple Covid-19 positive cases in the Indian camp before the start of the fifth Test continue to rage on. One opinion emerging out of the whole episode is that the outbreak may have begun with Ravi Shastri's book launch. The latest person to present his views on the said issue is Salman Butt.

The former Pakistan captain hit back at the criticism India's head coach Ravi Shastri is being subjected to. Several experts and cricketers believe that the book launch on August 31 may have been the trigger. Shastri, in a recent interview with Mid Day, said ‘anything could have happened’ from the start of the series as the UK was not under any strict Covid guideline.

While speaking in favour of Shastri, Butt refuted the claims, saying:

“Both the teams were existing inside a high-protection zone. As far as the rest of England is concerned, we saw that nobody was wearing a mask in the crowd. Everyone was seated next to each other without any social distancing. Everything is open there and on that front, he (Shastri) is right.”

Left-hander Butt, citing intruder "Jarvo's" example, called out England' security arrangements during the Test series

"Even when Jarvo intruded onto the pitch and collided with [Jonny] Bairstow who batting at the time, apart from him being apprehended, nothing else was said or done. So, it didn't look like a strict bio-bubble at all. If such a thing happened in an Asian country, England would have caused problems and other countries would have talked about it too. Because it happened in England, then it's not a problem.

If Ravi Shastri did step out, where were the concerned authorities? Why wasn't he told that he can't break the bubble? There are people who are present to assure and maintain the bubble and they stop people from going out. They stop people from going too close to each other and make sure there is enough distance. Nothing of this sort was there," commented Butt.

With the series locked 2-1 in India's favour, the fifth and final Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium promised to be a thrilling final. However, it wasn't mean to be.