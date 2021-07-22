News updates from HT: Congress' Ajay Kumar Lallu detained during rally against Pegasus snoop and all the latest news

UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu detained during rally against Pegasus row

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu was detained on Thursday during a protest rally of the party over the Pegasus spyware controversy. Read More

India, UK conduct naval exercise in Bay of Bengal

The aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s largest warship, and its strike task group is conducting complex maritime exercises with the Indian Navy in the Bay of Bengal as part of efforts to enhance interoperability and naval cooperation. Read More

O2 deaths: Congress moves breach of privilege motion against minister

The Congress on Thursday moved a breach of privilege motion against the minister of state for health Bharati Pravin Pawar for allegedly misleading Parliament over deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read More

New Hero Maestro Edge 125 launched with connected tech, sportier graphics

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Maestro Edge scooter with connected technology and new colour options. Read More

Pics: Shweta Tiwari in hot pink bralette and pants channels her inner boss lady

Actor Shweta Tiwari is taking the internet by storm in a chic and sexy hot pink ensemble that she wore for a photoshoot. Read More

Harsh Goenka shares Indira Gandhi’s letter to JRD Tata, tweets ‘Sheer class’. Post goes viral

If you are someone who follows Harsh Goenka on Twitter, you may be aware of the different interesting posts he often shares. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON