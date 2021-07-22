News updates from HT: Congress' Ajay Kumar Lallu detained during rally against Pegasus snoop and all the latest news
UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu detained during rally against Pegasus row
Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu was detained on Thursday during a protest rally of the party over the Pegasus spyware controversy. Read More
India, UK conduct naval exercise in Bay of Bengal
The aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s largest warship, and its strike task group is conducting complex maritime exercises with the Indian Navy in the Bay of Bengal as part of efforts to enhance interoperability and naval cooperation. Read More
O2 deaths: Congress moves breach of privilege motion against minister
The Congress on Thursday moved a breach of privilege motion against the minister of state for health Bharati Pravin Pawar for allegedly misleading Parliament over deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read More
New Hero Maestro Edge 125 launched with connected tech, sportier graphics
Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Maestro Edge scooter with connected technology and new colour options. Read More
Pics: Shweta Tiwari in hot pink bralette and pants channels her inner boss lady
Actor Shweta Tiwari is taking the internet by storm in a chic and sexy hot pink ensemble that she wore for a photoshoot. Read More
Harsh Goenka shares Indira Gandhi’s letter to JRD Tata, tweets ‘Sheer class’. Post goes viral
If you are someone who follows Harsh Goenka on Twitter, you may be aware of the different interesting posts he often shares. Read More