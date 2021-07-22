Pegasus row: UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu detained during rally

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu was detained on Thursday during a protest rally of the party over the Pegasus spyware controversy. Party spokesperson Ashok Singh said police had been deployed outside Lallu’s residence in Lucknow and he was asked not to move out of his house.

“Lallu and other Congress workers were taken into police custody when he came out to lead the party rally against the Pegasus phone tapping issue,” Singh said.

Lallu took to Twitter and wrote the government in a panic mode turned his house into a police camp, and then, it tried to stop him from going ahead with the agitation.

पेगासस जासूसी के खिलाफ कांग्रेस पार्टी का परिवर्तन चौक से राजभवन तक मार्च था।



घबराई सरकार ने मेरे लखनऊ स्थित आवास को पुलिस छावनी में तब्दील कर मुझे नजरबंद किया, अब रोक रहे हैं।



फांसीवादी सरकार मत भूले हम गांधी पथपूजक रुकेंगे नहीं।



दम है तेरे दमन में कितना

देख लिया है, देखेंगे pic.twitter.com/oTc4GOudlh — Ajay Kumar Lallu (@AjayLalluINC) July 22, 2021

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra ‘Mona’ has been placed under house arrest, Singh further said.

Mishra said the UP Congress had proposed to take out a ‘peaceful’ procession from Parivartan Chowk to Raj Bhawan and hand over a memorandum to Governor Anandiben Patel to lodge a protest on the tapping of phones of party leader Rahul Gandhi, journalists and others.

Inspector in-charge of Hazratganj police station, Shyam Babu Shukla, said Lallu and his supporters were taken into custody and moved to Eco garden, the place notified by the local administration to hold protests as they were causing inconvenience to the public by protesting in the city’s Hazratganj area.

