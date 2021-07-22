Harsh Goenka shares Indira Gandhi’s letter to JRD Tata, tweets ‘Sheer class’. Post goes viral

If you are someone who follows Harsh Goenka on Twitter, you may be aware of the different interesting posts he often shares. There is now a latest addition to that and it is an image of a letter that was written by Indira Gandhi to JRD Tata in 1973. He shared the picture along with an appreciative caption.

“A very personal letter exchange between a powerful Prime Minister and a giant industrialist. Sheer class! #Tata,” reads the caption.

“Der Jeh, I am thrilled with the perfumes. Thank you so much. I don't normally use perfume and am so cut off from the 'chic' world that I do not even know these. But from now on, I will definitely experiment…,” read the first few lines of the letter.

Take a look at the post to read the full letter:

A very personal letter exchange between a powerful Prime Minister and a giant industrialist. Sheer class ! #Tata pic.twitter.com/RqDKEcSsBf — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 20, 2021

The post, since being shared a few days ago, has gathered more than 7,700 likes and the numbers are increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

Oh Goenkaji you are bringing one gem after another. Lovely share. What tall people they were. — Mitul Pradeep (@mitulpradeep) July 20, 2021

Ah.. miss that era of typewritten letters! They had effinity and a personal touch. Here is one such letter by the Late AVB Sir! pic.twitter.com/k80q8WQXCK — RKM (@RKM02638039) July 21, 2021

Very nicely written, this shows the respect as well...

Sir JRD has always been my most most favourite, such a humble person, a perfect Gentleman he was...🙏 — Rajendra M. Kapoor (@RajendraMKapoo1) July 20, 2021

Letter writing was not just a source of communication, it was a personal touch which left behind memories for ever....lets write a letter atleast once in a month to our loved ones — Padma (@PadmraniK) July 21, 2021

What are your thoughts on the post?