News updates from HT: Politician, Bollywood react to Vir Das's 'two India' video and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Actor and comedian Vir Das (File photo)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 08:51 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Vir Das's ‘two India’ poetry: Politician, Bollywood react

Vir Das soon released an explanation stating that his comments weren’t intended to insult the country, and urged his followers to not fall for edited excerpts of the video. Read more

‘Knew you were strong’: Emotional reunion of C’garh official abducted by Maoists

Ajay Lakra and Laxman Pratagiri were abducted by local Maoist cadres when they were surveying an under-construction road between Bijapur town and Gorana village in Mankeli panchayat. Read more

IND vs NZ: 'Ready to bat at any position, or bowl whenever I've been asked to': Debutant Venkatesh Iyer on his role

The 26-year-old, who turned numerous heads with his performance during the UAE phase of IPL 2021, has made his T20I debut against New Zealand in Jaipur. Read more

Jai Bhim row: Suriya thanks fans 'for standing by us' amid police protection at his Chennai house

Amid Jai Bhim row, Suriya shared a thank you tweet dedicated to his fans. Reacting to Suriya's post, his fans extended their support on social media. Read more

Can poor sleep lead to diabetes?

Lack of sleep could release stress hormones like cortisol that could lead to insulin resistance and raise blood sugar levels, according to an expert. Read more

HT THIS DAY: November 18, 2012 — Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray dies; suffers cardiac arrest after a week in a coma

Modi to hand over to Armed Forces Made-in-India defence equipment. Details here

Now, access Aadhaar services via SMS: All you need to know

‘Knew you were strong’: Emotional reunion of C’garh official abducted by Maoists
