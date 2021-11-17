IND vs NZ: 'Ready to bat at any position, or bowl whenever I've been asked to': Debutant Venkatesh Iyer on his role

Venkatesh Iyer is India's latest inductee into T20I cricket. The 26-year-old, who turned numerous heads with his performance during the UAE phase of IPL 2021, has made his T20I debut against New Zealand in Jaipur. At the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma mentioned that the left-hander has been included as an all-rounder and Iyer, by his own admission, has stated that he ready to play whatever role is handed to him.

While speaking to the broadcasters, left-hander Iyer said that he feels good to finally turn up for India

ALSO READ | ICC T20I Rankings: Kohli firm at 8th spot; Zampa breaks into top-three

"Everyone who plays cricket aspires to play for the country, so I feel good that I've been presented with this opportunity. Feels good to play under Rahul (Dravid) sir, I'm really excited and looking forward to it," Venkatesh told hosts broadcasters Star Sports before the match," said Iyer.

He is an opener but due to the presence of KL Rahul and Rohit in the team, he may not get to open. When asked where he would like to bat, Iyer said he is ready to bat wherever the team wants him to.

ALSO READ| IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: Rohit announces India's Playing XI, Venkatesh Iyer makes debut; Siraj returns but Chahal misses out

"As a cricketer, you got to be flexible, and I'll look to capitalise on the role I've been given. I'm ready to bat at any position, or bowl whenever I've been asked to. It's wonderful to play in front of the (Indian) crowd, it's great to have them back," he added.

Venkatesh Iyer was handed his cap by India skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of the toss. India won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the first T20I here at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

(With agency inputs)