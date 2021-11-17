Jai Bhim row: Suriya thanks fans 'for standing by us' amid police protection at his Chennai house

Actor Suriya on Wednesday thanked his fans for 'standing by us' and the overwhelming love, amid the row over his film Jai Bhim. Taking to Twitter, Suriya wrote, "Dear all, this love for Jai Bhim is overwhelming. I’ve never witnessed this before! Can’t express in words how thankful I am for the trust and reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us."

Reacting to Suriya's post, his fans extended their support on social media as well. A fan tweeted, "We are not your fans, we are your brothers na." A person also wrote, "Anna (brother). We're in another league now." A user also tweeted, "We are always behind you na."

"Anna we are your brothers, We stand with you always ups and downs don't worry about anything Anna, Jai Bhim movie is a huge success and big reach all over the world We Stand With Suriya Anna," wrote a person on Twitter.

Dear all, this love for #Jaibhim is overwhelming. I’ve never witnessed this before! Can’t express in words how thankful I am for the trust & reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us ✊🏼 — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 17, 2021

Jai Bhim, starring Suriya, was engulfed in several controversies. Recently, police protection was provided at the actor’s Chennai home after the he received threats as the Vanniyar community issued a legal notice for allegedly tarnishing their reputation in the film.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Jai Bhim is a courtroom film about the fight for the oppressed and caste-based discrimination. The movie stars Suriya in the role of lawyer Chandru. He dedicated his life to fighting for the oppressed without charging money.

Recently, a section of the viewers took offence when a movie scene showed a calendar shot featuring a communal symbol. In a bid to avoid hurting the people's sentiments, the makers of the film replaced the symbol.

Last month, speaking about Jai Bhim, Suriya was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, "For me, it is about how we want to celebrate our unsung heroes. The responsibility also comes with the story because it also deals with a tribal woman's fight for justice and what it takes for them to reach the High Court. It is not a normal situation. It is about how people, one person can make that change. I believe showcasing true incidents (in films) will lead to true changes."

Also Read | Suriya’s house in Chennai gets police protection over Jai Bhim row

The film is based on true events that happened in the 1990s in Tamil Nadu and follows the story of a couple, Senggeni and Rajakannu, from the Irular tribal community. When Rajakannu is arrested on false charges and later goes missing from police custody, his wife takes the help of Advocate Chandru, played by Suriya, to find her husband.

Jai Bhim also stars Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan, and Lijo Mol Jose in pivotal roles.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON