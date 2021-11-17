Home / India News / ‘Knew you were strong’: Emotional reunion of C’garh official abducted by Maoists
'Knew you were strong': Emotional reunion of C'garh official abducted by Maoists

Ajay Lakra and Laxman Pratagiri were abducted by local Maoist cadres when they were surveying an under-construction road between Bijapur town and Gorana village in Mankeli panchayat
Sub engineer Ajay Lakra hugs his wife Arpita in the jungles of south Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district soon after his release by Maoists who abducted him on Thursday . (Twitter screengrab/@anitachoudhary)
Updated on Nov 17, 2021 08:17 PM IST
ByRitesh Mishra

RAIPUR: A 35-year-old Chhattisgarh sub-engineer abducted last week in Bijapur district was released on Wednesday by Maoists after multiple appeals by his wife Arpita who spent the last few days scouring the south Chhattisgarh forests.

A peon, Laxman Pratagiri, who was abducted along with sub-engineer Ajay Lakra was released on Friday, a day after the two were taken away.

“We are getting information about the safe release of abducted sub-engineer Ajay Lakra. He is expected to reach Bijapur by Wednesday evening. First and foremost, the priority would be to assess his medical condition… After that, further course of action will be taken,” inspector general of police, Bastar Range, Sunderaj P, said early on Wednesday afternoon.

Ajay Lakra and Laxman Pratagiri were abducted by local Maoist cadres when they were surveying an under-construction road between Bijapur town and Gorana village in Mankeli panchayat. Laxman Pratagiri was released near another village, about four kilometres from Gorana village. Pratagiri, 24, and Lakra, 35, were assigned to work for the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

His wife Arpita, who issued multiple appeals over the past week to Maoists to seek her husband’s release, thanked everyone who played a role in securing her husband’s freedom.

“I thank everyone who helped me including local journalists, villagers and representatives for the release of my husband,” said Arpita who spent days after her husband’s abduction in Bijapur’s jungles with her young child to touch base with the Maoists.

A few hours later, images and videos of the couple, now together, emerged on social media.

“I knew you were strong,” Arpita Lakra is seen telling her husband in one video that emerged as the official sought to console his wife. HT cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

