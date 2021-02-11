News updates from HT: Priyanka Gandhi pays tribute to Nehru, takes a holy dip in Sangam and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Priyanka Gandhi takes holy dip in Sangam, pays tribute to Jawahar Lal Nehru

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took a holy dip in the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad on Mauni Amavasya and performed puja. Read More

2 expenditure observers to curb money power in Tamil Nadu polls

The Election Commission of India says it will send two special expenditure observers to Tamil Nadu to keep a check on money distribution to influence poll outcomes, an acute problem in Tamil Nadu politics. Read More

At airport, Maharashtra Governor refused state plane, told request pending

In a fresh chapter in the bitter tussle between governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Read More

Renault Kiger launch on Feb 15, may become most affordable SUV in India

Renault is all set to launch its new sub-compact SUV for India - Kiger SUV - next week. Read More

Realme X7 5G goes on sale on February 12: Check price, key specs

Realme on Thursday said that its Realme X7 5G will go on sale on February 12 starting 12 noon. Read More

Rare yellow lobster captured by fisherman finds forever home at marine centre

A rare yellow lobster caught off the coast of Maine has now found its forever home at University of New England’s Marine Science Center. Read More

Ashwin and the England puzzle - Can the off-spinner dominate in Jadeja's absence?

India's impressive run in Test cricket on home soil, which has seen them not lose a single series at home since the 1-2 debacle against Alastair Cook's England in 2012-13. Read More

My real self: Cardi B shares bare-faced selfie to preach self acceptance

Other than her music, Cardi B is best known for always clapping back at her critics, taking up public feuds on social media and reality if need be. Read More

To All the Boys Always and Forever movie review: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo's chemistry can't rescue corny final chapter

Is there a more resounding reminder that you, with your Cult.fit membership, are old, than the lead character of the movie you’re watching going, ‘huh?’ upon hearing the word 'Oasis'? Read More

‘Budget of the rich, for the rich & by the rich’: P Chidambaram attacks govt

Former Finance Minister and Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP spoke during the discussion on the Union Budget 2021 in Rajya Sabha. Watch