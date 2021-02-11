Rare yellow lobster captured by fisherman finds forever home at marine centre
A rare yellow lobster caught off the coast of Maine has now found its forever home at University of New England’s Marine Science Center. The creature was caught by fisherman Marley Babb who later donated it to the centre.
Babb contacted the marine centre and asked if they would like to house his once-in-a-lifetime catch, according to a blog published by the university. The fisherman personally dropped it at the centre where it is “settling in nicely.”
They university also took to Instagram to share pictures of the incredibly beautiful creature which is now lovingly called Banana. “There's plenty of (shell)fish in the sea, but Banana is 1 in 30 million,” they wrote.
The images of this rare creature created a chatter among people and they shared all kinds of reaction on the post’s comments section.
“Please make Banana the official UNE Mascot,” suggested an Instagram user. “Banana! What a great name!” commented another. “How cool,” wrote a third. “Banana has a great new home,” said a fourth.
What are your thoughts on rare and beautiful Banana?
