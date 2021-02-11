My real self: Cardi B shares bare-faced selfie to preach self acceptance
Other than her music, Cardi B is best known for always clapping back at her critics, taking up public feuds on social media and reality if need be, and this time she has something to say to her haters who comment on how she looks. The WAP rapper recently took to her Instagram one morning to share her freshly woken up face with her fans and haters alike, in the video Cardi can be seen with a bare face, unkempt hair and chapped lips as she goes on to explain how people always take photos of her while she's 'in motion' and then make mean comments about how she looks 'weird'. Cardi captioned the post, "This is my face after wakin up 20 minutes ago ,no filter , hair not brushed , lip chap all that. I never been afraid to show my real self .When YOU ON TOP the miserable and the ugly love to screenshot pictures while you in motion then criticize your face. I’m confident in my own skin. You bitches need to ask ya self if ya confidence in ya self enough that ya gotta try to bring bitches down for a hobby that’s winning and in their 20s. (sic)"
In the video the Grammy winner can be seen saying, “This is me with no makeup. You can see, you know, all the little blemishes on my face. You can see my lips so chapped… I just woke up 20 minutes ago, didn’t even brush my hair. Like, I feel good.” She continued by slamming those who put women down when they see them doing well by “trying to put their confidence down," she continued to say that this tactic “don’t work on me anymore. I just want to channel that I feel comfortable in my skin, that I’m great, that I’m happy, my record’s doing great.”
She ended the video with a classic Cardi clapback, “Just because you go so much hatred in your heart that when I do great y’all want to put it down — you can’t. Imma stay on top, with this face, with this natural face, makeup or not, a b***h is doing good.”
ALSO READ: Cardi B apologises for her revealing homage to Maa Durga promoting new sneaker collection
In late January Cardi had also reached out to her fans to help her with her acne issues, taking to her social media she wrote in a series of tweets talking about her “uncomfortable” skin issues that she has been dealing with for the past three months. In one tweet she wrote, "I been breaking out lately and my face is extremely dry. I don’t think these products are working. I think it’s the water out here .....What are some good products for little black heads break outs and dry skin on your face?", in another she went on, "This is my cheek...It’s been happening for like 3 months now.. Shit really is uncomfortable." The Bodak Yellow rapper showing her acne scars and make-up free face has helped several of her fans who were ecstatic that their favourite rapper was facing problems similar to theirs, and several fans and celebrities lauded Cardi for being so honest and to bring down the haters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
My real self: Cardi B shares bare-faced selfie to preach self acceptance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput’s sultry maroon bikini, sheer cape are beachwear goals this summer
- Is it summer already? Mira Rajput’s throwback picture from her Goa vacation will not let us believe otherwise as she flaunts a jaw-dropping bikini body by the pool side in a maroon swimsuit layered with a multicoloured cape and we can’t help but add it to our fashion stash now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana engineer, Manasa Varanasi, wins VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rihanna, LVMH suspend Fenty fashion brand's ready-to-wear operations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neena Gupta goes shopping in white shirt, shorts. Smriti Irani showers praises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tara Sutaria or Mouni Roy: Who wore the sequinned Manish Malhotra saree better?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan twins with mother Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim in denim crop top
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wear surgical and cloth mask together as Covid-19 variants spread, experts say
- Amid spread of coronavirus variants, experts suggest wearing a cloth mask that has multiple layers with a pocket that you can slip a good filter material into or double mask by wearing a surgical one with a tight-fitting cloth mask over it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snowfall in Shimla: Couples rush to get pre wedding photo shoots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Looking for Valentine's Day outfit ideas? Take style cues from Disha Patani
- Disha Patani recently shared an image of herself in a gorgeous black attire and flaunted her on-point makeup skills. We are taking sartorial inspiration for Valentine's Day from the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Demystifying red as Valentine’s Day is around the corner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi channels desi princess vibes in turtleneck crop top, ghera skirt
- Nora Fatehi’s ‘bewitching’ look in a turtleneck crop top and black-and-white print long skirt with ghera stuns fashion police and we are totally digging this ravishing style from her new song Chhor Denge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smile and slay in pink
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan is as sassy as it gets in quirky traditional jacket and waistcoat
- For a recent photoshoot, Hina Khan dressed in a gorgeous green well-fitted jacket elevated with a traditional print. She added a little pizzazz to her outfit by teaming the jacket with a sequined shimmery lower in black colour. We are inspired.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pre-fall 21 lines nod in favour of matching knits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox