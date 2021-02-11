IND USA
Cardi B(Instagram)
Cardi B(Instagram)
fashion

My real self: Cardi B shares bare-faced selfie to preach self acceptance

Cardi B recently took to her social media to share bare faced videos of herself as she let her haters know, "I’m confident in my own skin."
By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:29 PM IST

Other than her music, Cardi B is best known for always clapping back at her critics, taking up public feuds on social media and reality if need be, and this time she has something to say to her haters who comment on how she looks. The WAP rapper recently took to her Instagram one morning to share her freshly woken up face with her fans and haters alike, in the video Cardi can be seen with a bare face, unkempt hair and chapped lips as she goes on to explain how people always take photos of her while she's 'in motion' and then make mean comments about how she looks 'weird'. Cardi captioned the post, "This is my face after wakin up 20 minutes ago ,no filter , hair not brushed , lip chap all that. I never been afraid to show my real self .When YOU ON TOP the miserable and the ugly love to screenshot pictures while you in motion then criticize your face. I’m confident in my own skin. You bitches need to ask ya self if ya confidence in ya self enough that ya gotta try to bring bitches down for a hobby that’s winning and in their 20s. (sic)"

In the video the Grammy winner can be seen saying, “This is me with no makeup. You can see, you know, all the little blemishes on my face. You can see my lips so chapped… I just woke up 20 minutes ago, didn’t even brush my hair. Like, I feel good.” She continued by slamming those who put women down when they see them doing well by “trying to put their confidence down," she continued to say that this tactic “don’t work on me anymore. I just want to channel that I feel comfortable in my skin, that I’m great, that I’m happy, my record’s doing great.”


She ended the video with a classic Cardi clapback, “Just because you go so much hatred in your heart that when I do great y’all want to put it down — you can’t. Imma stay on top, with this face, with this natural face, makeup or not, a b***h is doing good.”

ALSO READ: Cardi B apologises for her revealing homage to Maa Durga promoting new sneaker collection

In late January Cardi had also reached out to her fans to help her with her acne issues, taking to her social media she wrote in a series of tweets talking about her “uncomfortable” skin issues that she has been dealing with for the past three months. In one tweet she wrote, "I been breaking out lately and my face is extremely dry. I don’t think these products are working. I think it’s the water out here .....What are some good products for little black heads break outs and dry skin on your face?", in another she went on, "This is my cheek...It’s been happening for like 3 months now.. Shit really is uncomfortable." The Bodak Yellow rapper showing her acne scars and make-up free face has helped several of her fans who were ecstatic that their favourite rapper was facing problems similar to theirs, and several fans and celebrities lauded Cardi for being so honest and to bring down the haters.

