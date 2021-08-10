News updates from HT: Punjab CM meets Congress president Sonia Gandhi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Extremely satisfying': Captain on first meet with Sonia post Sidhu's elevation

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat said Gandhi is likely to have advised the state government and party organisation to work together. Read more here.

Manish Tewari shares an old photo when his weight was 100 kg, explains

The photo with Sonia Gandhi and other Congress leaders was taken in Chandigarh in 1998, Manish Tewari said adding that he was "literally" the first political appointee of Sonia Gandhi. Read more here.

Need for Covid booster dose in India under close watch, says Govt

Covid booster shot and whether India will need a third dose of vaccine against Covid is under the watch of the experts. Read more here.

What If...? review: Marvel at its middling worst; even a Chadwick Boseman tribute can't save it

What If...? review: Marvel's placeholder animation series is too slight to be taken seriously. Even a Chadwick Boseman tribute isn't enough to save it. Read more here.

Fed up with ‘no cash’ in nearest ATMs? Banks to pay fines from October

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mandated all the banks to submit system-generated statements on the downtime of ATMs due to the non-replenishment of cash. Read more here.

Google Chrome update: Protect yourself from getting hacked, download now, says government

Google Chrome update: The country’s nodal agency for cyber threats has issued an advisory for users to update their Chrome browser from being compromised by hackers. Here’s what you need to do to stay safe. Read more here.

