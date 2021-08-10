Manish Tewari shares an old photo when his weight was 100 kg, explains

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Tuesday shared an old photograph on Twitter in which he is almost beyond recognition. The veteran Congress leader himself put it out on his social media platform that at that time he used to weigh 100 kg or above. He even clarified that he is the person standing in the extreme right (left of the photograph), assuming that many who follow him on Twitter won't be able to spot him on the photograph.

This was in Chandigarh in December 1998 . I was then National President of @IYC -literally @INCIndia President Mrs Sonia Gandhi’s first political appointee.

I was also 100 kg or above ( Extreme Right ) . A street fighting pre-requisite. https://t.co/YcBMPm4834 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 10, 2021

The photo dates back to 1998 and was taken in Chandigarh, Tewari wrote as he shared the original post by Pawan Dewan. "Congratulations for foundation day Indian youth Congress. 21 years old picture with Smt Sonia Gandhi ji president Indian National Congress," Dewan wrote on Monday tagging Tewari.

Manish Tewari shared the photo on his Twitter and divulged some other information as well regarding the photo. In fact, he offered an explanation for his weight too. "A street fighting pre-requisite," he said, apparently explaining his weight.

Manish Tewari said when the photo was taken he was national president of the Indian Youth Congress. He was also Sonia Gandhi's first political appointee, Tewari said. He was the president of the National Students' Union of India between 1988 and 1993 and served as the president of Youth Congress between 1998 and 2000. He was the information and broadcasting minister from 2012 to 2014 and now represents Anandpur Sahib in the Lok Sabha. He was one of the leaders of G-23 who wrote to Sonia Gandhi demanding major overhaul of the party.