News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi attacks government over shortage of Covid-19 vaccines and all the latest news

Jumla hai, vaccine nahi: Rahul Gandhi slams centre over vaccine shortage

The Congress leader tweeted, “Jumla hai, Vaccine nahi (There is rhetoric, there is no vaccine)”, in Hindi using the hashtag “WhereAreVaccines”. Read more

India cases of stroke, headache and epilepsy more than doubled in 30 yrs: Lancet

The paper provides the first comprehensive estimates of disease burden from neurological disorders and their trends in every state of India from 1990 to 2019. Read more

'Even if India win 6-0 in SL, it won't make a difference to his spot in the XI': Agarkar believes Dhawan needs to score

How do you feel if you are Shikhar Dhawan right now? Do you rejoice at getting to lead India, albeit a young side minus the big stars, for the first time? Read more

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi welcome baby boy Avyaan, born prematurely 'via an emergency C-section'

Actor announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday, two months after the baby’s birth, along with a picture of his hand. Read more

BMW 5 Series facelift first drive review: For the love of sheer driving pleasure

BMW 5 Series has been a name with quite a lot of influence when it comes to the D-segment luxury sedan category in the country. Read more

Radhika Madan in metallic bustier and leather skirt glams up for stunning shoot

Radhika Madan mixes metallic and leather elements for her latest look in a jaw-dropping photoshoot for which she wore a strapless bustier and tan skirt. Read more