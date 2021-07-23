Home / India News / News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi calls Pegasus project a 'treason' and all the latest news
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah of using Pegasus spyware against “India, its institutions and its democracy”, and said that the only word for this is “treason”.(HT PRINT)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah of using Pegasus spyware against “India, its institutions and its democracy”, and said that the only word for this is “treason”.(HT PRINT)
india news

News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi calls Pegasus project a 'treason' and all the latest news

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 05:02 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

It’s treason, no other word for this: Rahul Gandhi on Pegasus project

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah of using Pegasus spyware against “India, its institutions and its democracy”, and said that the only word for this is “treason”. Read More

2 weeks after Turkish prisoner escapes, Tripura forms inquiry committee

Two weeks after an undertrial Turkish prisoner escaped from a government-run hospital, the Tripura government constituted an inquiry committee to probe the case. Read More

Chinese prez visits Tibet for the first time

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) this week, the first time as the country’s head, beginning his two-day tour at a strategic border city near the Sino-India boundary in Arunachal Pradesh, on Wednesday. Read More

Sanju Samson among 5 to get ODI caps; joint-most debutants for India in their 47-year history of One Day Internationals

Team India captain Shikhar Dhawan on Friday won the toss and elected to bat first in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Read More

100-year-old woman shares her life’s ‘secret.’ Wholesome video wins hearts

A video of a 100-year-old woman sharing meaningful life lessons has captured the attention of netizens. Read More

Nokia looks to provide 4G link to budget phone buyers, launches 110 4G; set to take on Micromax Bharat 1, Intex Aqua A4

HMD Global is looking to cover as many market segments as possible and for that, it is launching smartphones across price points. Read More

Fitness Friday: Sameera Reddy says she lost 9 kg in new post, Tahira Kashyap cheers for her

Actor Sameera Reddy took to Instagram today to share a fitness update with her followers. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi pegasus china tibet tripura government nokia sameera reddy tahira kashyap + 6 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.