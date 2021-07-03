News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi's 'witty' take over Rafale deal probe and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi has a witty take on Rafale deal probe. It's a dig at PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is ready with his witty jibe at the government after a French judge on Friday was tasked to lead a "highly sensitive" judicial investigation into Rafale fighter jet deal with India. Read More

NGT seeks inventory of Goa’s coastal structures to identify illegal construction

The National Green Tribunal has asked the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority to get an inventory of all structures falling within the Coastal Regulation Zone prepared based on an independent annual survey. Read More

World in ‘dangerous period’ as Delta variant continues to mutate, warns WHO

The world is witnessing a very “dangerous period” compounded by the rapid transmission of the Delta variant of coronavirus, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned. Read More

Tamannaah Bhatia is sexy beyond words in shimmery bodycon gown for MasterChef shoot

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is cooking up a storm with a glamorous photoshoot from the sets of her new show MasterChef Telugu, and the internet cannot keep calm. Read More

'Priyanka Chopra has gone from nationalist to secular puppy', says Kangana Ranaut

Actor Priyanka Chopra has been targeted by Kangana Ranaut once again. Read More

Daughter puts stickers on mom’s face, asks ‘do you wuv it’. Watch cute video

If you’re looking for a happy video, then this clip of a baby hanging out with her mom may just do the trick. Read More

Check out all the new games coming with the Xbox Game Pass in July

Xbox has new games available as a part of the Xbox Game Pass for the first half of July. Nine new games have been added the service. Read More

BMW Motorrad to unveil its new electric scooter on July 7

BMW Motorrad has announced that it will unveil its new electric vehicle on July 7. Read More

Why Indian economy needs Central Vista project | HT Insight

In the recent episode of HT Insight, Hindustan Times' Editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan explains why the Indian economy needs the Central Vista project and a rebuttal to its detractors. Watch