Home / Trending / Daughter puts stickers on mom’s face, asks ‘do you wuv it’. Watch cute video
The video of the interaction between the baby and her mom has won people over.(Screengrab)
The video of the interaction between the baby and her mom has won people over.(Screengrab)
trending

Daughter puts stickers on mom’s face, asks ‘do you wuv it’. Watch cute video

The clip opens to show the kid saying, “Wook [Look] at me mommy, I wook so cute.”
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 02:35 PM IST

If you’re looking for a happy video, then this clip of a baby hanging out with her mom may just do the trick. It’s the adorableness of the clip that may leave you with a huge smile on your face. Shared on Twitter, the video is now winning people’s hearts left, right and centre. It may win over you too.

Though it’s unclear when or where the video was captured, it created a chatter after being shared on Twitter handle called GoodNewsCorrespondent. “‘I wook so cute’. ADORABLE!!!” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show the kid, with stickers on her face, saying, “Wook [Look] at me mommy, I wook so cute.” The little one then goes on to get her mom all “sticked up.”

We won’t give away more, so take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared a few hours ago, has gathered more than 6,300 views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of reactions. People couldn’t stop commenting on the cuteness of the clip.

“So cute,” wrote a Twitter user. “How sweet,” expressed another. “Pretty cute indeed,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter viral video
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.