News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi slams home ministry over Nagaland killings and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT photo)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

'What exactly is the home ministry doing': Rahul Gandhi on civilian killing in Nagaland

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the incident of civilian killing in Nagaland during an Army operation in heart-wrenching. The government must give a real reply, the Congress leader said. Read more

Nagaland civilian deaths: What we know so far

Several civilians were mistakenly killed by security forces during an anti-insurgency operation in the Mon district of Nagaland, along with the porous international border with Myanmar, officials said on Sunday. Read more

Light rain, thundershowers likely in Delhi today, AQI to remain ‘very poor’: IMD

A blanket of cloud and haze enveloped Delhi as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rain and thundershower in the national capital on Sunday evening or night. Read more

IND vs NZ: VVS Laxman explains reason why Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid didn't enforce a follow-on in Mumbai Test

Virat Kohli was never a fan of of enforcing a follow-on. But when the bowlers dismantled New Zealand for just 62, with the visitors 263 behind, most, if not all, expected the Indian skipper to enforce a follow-on. Read more

Taapsee Pannu says she tried to ‘seem more glamorous, a little dumb’ to work with big heroes in order to become a star

Taapsee Pannu has revealed that in her initial days in the industry, she was told to work with big names, look and behave a certain way in order to reach the top. Read more

Varun Dhawan pairs regal kurta-dhoti with sneaker mojari, serves striking shaadi season look: Fans react

Actor Varun Dhawan is ready for the shaadi season and how. The star loves his casual wardrobe. However, that never shies him away from wearing modern traditional outfits. Read more

Harley-Davidson Sportster S launched in India: Price, features, specs explained

Harley-Davidson has launched its new bike Harley-Davidson Sportster S in India at a price of 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Read more

 

