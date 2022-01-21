News updates from HT: Rain predicted in several states for next 2 days, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amar Jawan Jyoti to be merged with National War Memorial flame. This is why

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At 1554 hours today, Air Marshal Balabadra Radha Krishna, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, in the absence of serving Chief of Defence Staff will merge the flames of Amar Jawan Jyoti with the eternal flame at the National War Memorial in a ceremonial function. Read more…

Western disturbance to cause rainfall in Rajasthan, other states for next 2 days

Delhi is likely to have a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain towards Friday evening, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted as the maximum temperature in the national capital settled two degrees Celsius below the season’s average on Thursday. The weather department has also predicted rain in parts of Rajasthan during the next two days due to the influence of a new western disturbance. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Why Bhim Army chief is risking direct fight with CM Yogi | Poll Baazi

The Azad Samaj Party has become the first party in Uttar Pradesh to announce a candidate to contest against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur. Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad will contest his first assembly election from Gorakhpur Sadar against BJP’s Yogi Adityanath, which is his stronghold that elected him to Lok Sabha for five straight terms till 2017. Watch video

ICC announces schedule for T20 World Cup 2022; India begin campaign with blockbuster tie against Pakistan on October 23

India will open their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign with a blockbuster tie against Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23 this year as the International Cricket Council on Friday announced the schedule for the 2022 T20 World Cup. It will be the first World Cup match between the two Asian teams at the MCG. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhoothakaalam movie review: Shane Nigam and Revathy's film is moving mental health drama disguised as horror

Kumbalangi Nights actor Shane Nigam’s first release in two years, Bhoothakaalam, is an excellent film made from unfinished ideas. Its outer shell is that of a haunted house horror film. But its actual concern is mental illness. Think Jennifer Kent’s 2014 Australian horror film The Babadook, in which the widowed protagonist and her son’s poor mental health manifests as the eponymous monster. Read more…

Loved Janhvi Kapoor's bold tropical print swimsuit for taking a dip in the pool? It is worth ₹17k

Actor Janhvi Kapoor spent the last weekend chilling with her friends and taking dips in the swimming pool under the balmy sun. The star took to Instagram to share several pictures from her relaxing holiday and served fans with major fashion goals. One of the striking and bold looks from the photo series shows the star posing inside the swimming pool wearing a printed bikini set in a soothing yellow tone. See pics here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}