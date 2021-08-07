News updates from HT: Raj Kundra's plea against arrest rejected by Bombay HC and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bombay high court rejects Raj Kundra’s plea against arrest, remand in porn case

The Bombay High Court on Saturday rejected the pleas, filed by actor Shilpa Shetty’s businessman husband Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe, challenging their arrest and police remand in the case of alleged production and publishing of pornographic content. Read More

Experts suggest measures for flood mitigation in Bihar

With Bihar perennially battling floods in one part and drought in the other, experts from Nepal, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Lucknow on Friday suggested different measures, including integrated flood management, intra-state interlinking of rivers, development of wetlands, silt management etc. Read More

Taliban enforce Sharia in Ghazni, Pak plays double and Afghanistan in flux

Military situation continues to be fluid in Afghanistan with government security forces waged in a fierce battle with Taliban all over the country and Pakistan playing a double game of facilitating peace and simultaneously supporting the war effort of the Sunni Pashtun Islamic fundamentalist group. Read More

‘Well played Aditi’: PM Modi, President Kovid laud Aditi Ashok’s performance at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded Indian golfer Aditi Ashok for showcasing commendable skill and resolve during the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. Read More

The Empire trailer: Hotstar brings Bhansali-level scale to small screen 'in India's biggest show', watch

Hotstar on Saturday debuted the first trailer for its upcoming period epic series, The Empire, based on the book Empire of the Moghul: Raiders from the North by Alex Rutherford. Read More

Volvo postpones XC40 Recharge launch in India to early next year; defers booking

Volvo Car India has informed that the launch of its first fully battery-powered offering - XC40 Recharge SUV, has been postponed to early next year due to a global shore of semiconductor chips. Read More

Shweta Tiwari in classic white blouse and beige pants shows how to wear statement sleeves

Television star Shweta Tiwari knows how to glam up our weekends with her fashionable looks. Read More

Hiker resting in wildlife crossing structure sleeps through bear encounter. See pics

The organisation CSKT Wildlife Management Program recently took to Facebook to share about an incident that has now created a chatter online. Read More

