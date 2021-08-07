Home / Trending / Hiker resting in wildlife crossing structure sleeps through bear encounter. See pics
The image shows a bear standing beside a sleeping hiker.(Facebook/@@CSKTWildlife)
Hiker resting in wildlife crossing structure sleeps through bear encounter. See pics

“Oh my! That person has no idea how lucky they were. wow,” wrote a Facebook user while reacting to the incident.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 12:44 PM IST

The organisation CSKT Wildlife Management Program recently took to Facebook to share about an incident that has now created a chatter online. In their post they documented how a hiker, resting inside a wildlife crossing structure, slept through a bear encounter. They also added a note of warning in their post advising hikers and visitors to not rest in such places as they are not safe. Their post is complete with the pictures of the incident.

“An announcement as we go into the weekend. The wildlife crossing structures under US 93 are not a safe place to rest...for humans! Wildlife like to lay down in them for hours, drink water out of springs and streams, fawns will frolic to and fro; but they are not a safe place to camp to rest. When we check them for work we have bear spray on our hip and are cautious and alert. Mountain lions, black bears, grizzly bear, white tailed bucks and does, coyotes and skunks use them day and night. So please, stay clear of the crossing structures and if you do go in, be alert and don't stay long. We are also in Stage 2 fire restrictions, don't start any fires!!! Note...this lucky guy (sleeper) didn't even stir...slept through the whole encounter and the bear moved on without incident!” they wrote.

Since being shared a day ago, the post has gathered more than one thousand shares. It has also prompted people to post different comments.

“Oh my! That person has no idea how lucky they were. wow,” wrote a Facebook user. “Wow,” shared another. “Thanks for posting,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the incident?

