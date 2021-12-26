News updates from HT: Rajnath says BrahMos production not to attack any country

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Want to manufacture BrahMos so that...': Rajnath Singh's warning in Lucknow

India wants to manufacture BrahMos missiles so that no other country has the audacity to cast an evil eye on it, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday. Stressing the need for maintaining nuclear deterrents, Singh said India is manufacturing the BrahMos missile and other weapons not to attack any country but to defend its people against “any nation with hostile intentions.” Read more

A ‘chauka’ on way: Amit Shah on BJP's feat in 2022 UP polls

Stating that lawlessness prevailed in the state before the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government came to power in 2017, Shah said criminals have fled the state since then. Read more

Under Mission Sagar, INS Kesari delivers 500 tonnes of food aid to Mozambique

It is the eighth such deployment under Mission Sagar and is being conducted in close coordination with the ministry of external affairs, and other central government agencies.Read more

How does coronavirus reach brain? What causes long Covid? Scientists find answer

Scientists have found Covid RNA in multiple parts of the body, including in the brain for as long as 230 days after Covid onset. Read more

'It's the last throw of dice': Experts left puzzled as IND pick Ajinkya Rahane over Shreyas Iyer & Hanuma Vihari in XI

It came a surprise for former cricketers Aakash Chopra and Ajit Agarkar, who expected Shreyas Iyer or Hanuma Vihari to be part of India's playing XI in the series opener against South Africa in Centurion. However, that was not the case as both the batters were not considered in the playing XI and former vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane regained his spot in the lineup. Read more

How relationship anxiety could play havoc with your love life

Relationship anxiety may be one of the reasons you do not want to commit to your Mr Right.Read more