A ‘chauka’ on way: Amit Shah on BJP's feat in 2022 UP polls

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday exuded confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) performance in the Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh scheduled to be held early next year. He said the saffron camp’s victory will be another feather in the BJP's cap having consecutively won the general elections of 2014 and 2019 and the previous UP Assembly polls held in 2017.

“The BJP succeeded in 2014, 2017, 2019 in UP and this would be 'chauka' (boundary) as the BJP will win for the fourth time,” Shah said while addressing the BJP's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' rally in UP’s Kasganj.

He also hit out at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav for indulging in “caste and family-based politics”.

“The past regimes of 'Bua-Babua' (Mayawati and Akhlesh Yadav) were regimes of caste-based and family based politics,” he said.

Stating that lawlessness prevailed in the state before the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government came to power in 2017, Shah said criminals have fled the state since then.

Also read | Amit Shah launches Good Governance Index 2021; Gujarat tops composite ranking

“Earlier people were afraid of sending their daughters to schools and colleges. Within four-and-a-half years, under the leadership of Adityanath, all the goons have fled from UP,” he said.

The Union home minister also heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of the Kashi-Vishwanath corridor earlier this month in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, built at an estimated cost of ₹900 crore. “Corridor of Kashi temple was lying barren since the time of Aurangzeb, but Modi changed it all in Varanasi,” he said.

Shah also remembered former chief minister Kalyan Singh for his good governance and as a man who had given up his chief minister’s chair during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Kalyan Singh died on August 21, 2021.

With one of the most important states headed for election, Shah is likely to tour UP extensively in the coming days and cover the 140 constituencies.

In the 2017 Assembly election, the BJP had come to power in the state with a massive majority of more than 300 of the 403 seats. The saffron camp was also victorious in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, it won 73 of the 80 constituencies and 67 seats in 2019.