News updates from HT: Record Covid-19 infection levels mar festive cheer in Europe and all the latest news

Record Covid-19 infection levels, lockdowns mar festive cheer in Europe

Austria, Germany and Russia were among the nations in Europe which saw record surges in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths. Read more

Mehul Choksi moves Bombay HC, says he is unable to travel; not refusing to travel

His lawyers argued that when the Dominica court had passed the order, Indian authorities were present and so it will be unfair for them to argue that Choksi is refusing to return to India. Read more

Biden, 78, to undergo first routine physical exam as president

US President Joe Biden was headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for his first routine physical exam as president. Read more

Covid vaccine doses lying unused in private centres in Thane

With hardly a handful of people opting for private vaccination, the chances of these doses going waste have increased. Read more

Globetrotting tea-seller from Kerala who visited 26 countries dies

Kochi’s humble tea vendor, KR Vijayan (71), who travelled to 26 countries along with his wife Mohana earning the sobriquet of ‘travelling couple’, died in Kochi on Friday. Read more

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Martin Guptill goes past Virat Kohli's world record in shortest format

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill went past Virat Kohli for most runs in T20Is during the second match of the series against India in Ranchi. Read more

Sushmita Sen says she underwent surgery days ago, reveals 'new look’ on birthday

Sushmita Sen, who celebrated her 46th birthday on Friday, revealed she had to undergo surgery earlier this week. Read more