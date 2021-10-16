News updates from HT: Report shows UK MP David Amess was stabbed 17 times in planned attack and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UK MP David Amess was stabbed 17 times, attack was planned, says report

British lawmaker David Amess was stabbed 17 times, The Sun reported quoting two female staff members. The 69-year-old Conservative leader was talking with voters at a church in the small town of Leigh-on-Sea east of London when the incident took place. Read more

IPL 2021 Awards: Ruturaj Gaikwad wins Orange Cap, Rahul awarded for most sixes - Here's the full list of winners

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an end on Friday after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered a 27-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai to clinch their 4th title. Read more

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan asks question on Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek's Guru, teases Hema Malini ‘I know but I will not tell’

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 host Amitabh Bachchan had a Sholay reunion with guests Hema Malini and director Ramesh Sippy in Friday's Shaandaar Shukravaar episode. Read more

Maruti Suzuki teases new off-road car. Likely to be upcoming 2022 Jimny

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out a teaser through Nexa's social media handles of an upcoming car which is most likely the much-awaited Jimny SUV. Read more

Katrina Kaif drops major wedding fashion cues in a silk floral lehenga

With the Dussehra wish, she also reminded her fans about the release of her upcoming film Sooryavanshi. “May this day be an auspicious and happy beginning for all, and for us as we begin our Sooryavanshi journey,” Katrina wrote in the caption. Read more

