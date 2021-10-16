UK MP David Amess was stabbed 17 times, attack was planned, says report

British lawmaker David Amess was stabbed 17 times, The Sun reported quoting two female staff members. The 69-year-old Conservative leader was talking with voters at a church in the small town of Leigh-on-Sea east of London when the incident took place.

Amess died on the spot, The Sun further reported.

The Sun also said in its report that the attacker - a 25-year-old British national of Somali origin - calmly sat down and waited for cops to arrive. "We know he stabbed David and waited for the police. It was completely premeditated. He knew he was going to do it," it quoted Councillor Daniel Nelson as saying.

The police are investigating it as a terrorist incident, and the MPs are pressing for tougher security in the wake of the second killing of a UK politician while meeting constituents in just over five years.

Police have said the investigation is in the "very early stages".

Britain's politicians were stunned by the highly public attack, which recalled the murder of a pro-EU lawmaker ahead of the Brexit referendum.

In June 2016, Labour MP Jo Cox was killed by a far-right extremist, prompting demands for action against what lawmakers said was "a rising tide" of public abuse and threats against elected representatives.

Cox's sister Kim Leadbeater, who became an MP in the same constituency this year, said Amess' death had left her "scared and frightened".

Home Secretary Priti Patel on Friday ordered police across the country to review security arrangements for all 650 MPs.

Amess, who leaves a wife and five children, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2015 for his service, becoming Sir David.