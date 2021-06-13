News updates from HT: Sachin Pilot likely to meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sachin Pilot may meet Priyanka Gandhi today, Cong says trying to resolve issues

Sachin Pilot is likely to meet Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday to press for demands that he has said have not been fulfilled even after assurances, reports said. Read more

Digvijaya Singh's Article 370 remark sparks row, Congress points to official stand

Digvijaya Singh's comments on Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir have invited a volley of criticism by several Union ministers and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Read more

KL Rahul smokes Jadeja for a massive six, BCCI shares Day 2 highlights of intra-squad match simulation

As Indian cricketers continue to warm-up for the World Test Championship final, the BCCI on Sunday shared a fresh clip featuring several highlights from Day 2 of the intra-squad match simulation. Read more

Indian Idol 12: When Will Smith shocked Mini Mathur with his energy, wanted to give Aishwarya Rai US citizenship

Singing reality show Indian Idol has hosted many Bollywood celebrities over the years but did you know that once even Hollywood star Will Smith paid the show a visit? Read more

Recipe: Ankita Konwar's khichdi with leftover vegetables is a perfect weekend treat

Ankita Konwar and her husband, Milind Soman, are the internet’s favourite fitness enthusiasts. The couple is an avid advocate of healthy living and working out regularly. Read more

‘Future superstar’: Anand Mahindra reacts to viral video of little girl playing cricket

If you have been using the Internet for the past few days, there is a possibility that you may have seen the viral video of a little girl from Kerala showcasing her impressive cricket skills. Read more

Covid third surge: Will we live or die? Dr Anurag Agrawal on new variants, norms

In the latest episode of The Interview, Dr. Anurag Agrawal speaks to Hindustan Times’ Kumkum Chadha. Dr. Agrawal speaks on the new variants of coronavirus and the norms one must follow. Watch