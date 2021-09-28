News updates from HT: SC to hear final arguments in Bengal post-poll violence plea and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bengal post-poll violence: Supreme Court to hear today Mamata govt's final arguments against CBI probe

The top court last week decided to go ahead and hear the final arguments on September 28 since the respondent parties were already present in the hearing on caveat. The matter is likely to be taken up as the first case of the day, as consented to by all the parties present.

Taliban kill child after father suspected of being resistance force member

The Taliban have executed a child in Takhar province of Afghanistan over suspicion that his father was a part of the Afghan resistance forces, reported Panjshir Observer, an independent media outlet that covers Panjshir and the situation in the country. "Child executed in Takhar province by Taliban fighters after his father is suspected of being in the Resistance. #WarCrimes #Afghanistan," Panjshir Observer said in a tweet.

Covid origin: WHO sets up crack team for a fresh probe

The World Health Organization (WHO) is looking to revive an investigation into the origin of Covid-19, a US media report said. The world health body is assembling a team of 20 scientists to hunt for new evidence, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported. According to the WSJ report, the new probe comes following an initial WHO inquiry found that the data provided by Chinese scientists was insufficient to answer key questions about the origin of the coronavirus.

Covid-19: These five states are reporting more than 1,000 cases daily

A steady decline in the coronavirus spread has been recorded in most parts of the country even as some states continue to report more than a thousand daily new cases. According to virus-related data available with the Union ministry of health and family welfare, Kerala has remained the top contributor for weeks now, followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Mizoram.

Ford to invest billions, build four factories, to strengthen EV production

Ford Motor Company has announced it will invest $11.4 billion to strengthen its electric vehicle production scale and capacity. Ford stated that it will build four new plants across the US and that these will create around 11,000 new jobs. This, of course, is in clear contrast to its strategy in India where it has opted to shut down local production and only offer high-end vehicles via import route.

'He'd be the first name on Shastri, Kohli, Dhoni's minds': Nehra vouches for CSK star's inclusion in India's T20 WC XI

India selected a strong 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup starting October 17 in Oman and the UAE. Semi-finalists in the last T20 WC in 2016, India have gone ahead with a heavy spin contingent in R Ashwin, Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy. A strong unit such as this promises to produce a problem of plenty for India as deciding the XI could become tricky for coach Ravi Shastri, captain Virat Kohli and mentor MS Dhoni.

Best smart TVs under ₹20000 in India for Sept 2021; check out Mi, Samsung, Onida

Buying a smart TV allows users to access a lot of content hosted on the internet that isn't available on regular TVs without connecting to external streaming devices. However, you don't necessarily have to spend an exorbitant amount of money when buying a smart TV, as there are plenty of options available at every price range.

When Ranbir Kapoor forced Rishi Kapoor into airplane, flew with him to New York after cancer diagnosis

Tuesday marks the 39th birthday of actor Ranbir Kapoor. He is the son of late actor Rishi Kapoor and actor Neetu Kapoor but has made his own name in Bollywood. Since he made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007, Ranbir has starred in films such as Barfi, Sanju, Rockstar and many others. Not just his work, his personal life has also made headlines, from the women he has dated to even the equation he shared with his father.

Madhuri Dixit in sheer black Manish Malhotra saree and sleeveless blouse is too glam to give a damn

Sarees will always carry that eternal grace that no other outfit can beat. Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit understands this. The actor creates a fashion moment that is better than the last every time she steps out wearing this style statement. The star, who is a judge on the reality TV show Dance Deewane 3, recently shared pictures from the set dressed in a sheer black sequinned saree, leaving us all smitten.