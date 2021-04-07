News updates from HT: Section 144 in Bengaluru city limits as virus cases rise

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Karnataka imposes restrictions under Sec 144 in Bengaluru city limits as Covid-19 infections surge

Due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government on Wednesday ordered that restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC will be implemented in the city limits to contain the gathering of crowds. The Karnataka state disaster management authority issued the order to impose “certain reasonable restrictions for public safety and health”.

Sachin Vaze didn’t report to his boss but Param Bir Singh: Mumbai CP’s report

Suspended assistant police inspector (API) Sachin Vaze was posted in the crime intelligence unit (CIU) in June last year on the insistence of former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh despite opposition from a top crime branch officer and reported directly to the former police chief, according to a report sent by Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale to the Maharashtra government.

Rahul Gandhi bats for Covid vaccine for all; slams Centre’s ‘need vs want’ logic

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said Covid-19 vaccination should be open to people of all age groups, a day after the government ruled this out.

As Maoist violence returns, decoding the rise of ultra left insurgency

The killing of 22 security personnel belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), District Police Guard and a Special Task Force in one of the deadliest attacks by Peoples Liberation Guerilla Army of Communist Party of India (Maoist) at Jonaguda village in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district has raised questions about claims that left-wing extremism in the country is on the wane.

'He'll be part of dressing room, don't see him in CSK first-XI in IPL 2021': Pragyan Ojha on Cheteshwar Pujara

There was a round of applause in the auction table for Cheteshwar Pujara after Chennai Super Kings picked him up at his base price of ₹50 lakh earlier this year. India’s Test No.3 had found an IPL team after seven long years. The last time Pujara played the IPL was in 2014 and since then the right-hander has been going unsold in every auction barring this one.

‘Are you an alien’: Elon Musk’s reply to Twitter user’s question sparks laughter

Elon Musk's reply to a question asked by a Twitter user on his post has left people in splits. It all started with a tweet shared by the tech billionaire on March 5. While reacting to the tweet, a user of the micro-blogging platform asked him “Are you an alien.” To which the Tesla CEO came up with an answer which has now prompted people to share all sorts of reactions.

Roadies fame Saqib Khan quits showbiz, embraces spiritual path: 'Bus Allah ki marzi nahi thi'

Roadies fame Saqib Khan has announced that he is quitting showbiz to embrace the spiritual path, adding that he will not take up "any modelling and acting in future". Taking to Instagram Saqib shared a long post, writing that he had good projects in line he wrote, "bus Allah ki marzi nahi thi (This is not what Allah had planned for me)".

Worried about the Facebook data leak? Indian users can now use their phone number to check if they were affected

Facebook on Tuesday declared that the massive user leak containing the personal information of 533 million users was actually due to the scraping of contact information which the company stopped in 2019. However, that doesn’t change the fact that user data was leaked — and Indian users can now find out whether their own data was affected or leaked.

