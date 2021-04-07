‘Are you an alien’: Elon Musk’s reply to Twitter user’s question sparks laughter

Elon Musk's reply to a question asked by a Twitter user on his post has left people in splits. It all started with a tweet shared by the tech billionaire on March 5. While reacting to the tweet, a user of the micro-blogging platform asked him “Are you an alien.” To which the Tesla CEO came up with an answer which has now prompted people to share all sorts of reactions.

Take a look at the conversation:

Obv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2021

Since being posted, Musk’s reply has gathered more than 14,000 likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. The Twitter user who asked the question also shared his reaction to Elon Musk’s reply.

I’m shaking rn — shbz “iMainAsh” (@shbzz) April 5, 2021

Here’s how some others reacted:

Asking the right questions. 😂 pic.twitter.com/eSONpQRq5f — Deus Ex (@DeusExTemplar) April 6, 2021

Hahaha — SPACE on EARTH (@Nerd_Linkbird) April 7, 2021

Hahahaha !!! K ! — Dogensky Sashimi (@DogenskyS) April 6, 2021

A few days ago, another reply by the SpaceX CEO went crazy viral online. He reacted to a tweet about an old ‘bankwupt’ picture which Musk originally shared as a part of his April Fool’s Day post back in 2018.

What do you think of Elon Musk’s reply to the ‘alien’ post?

