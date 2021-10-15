News updates from HT: Security of NCB officer handling Aryan Khan case hiked and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Aryan Khan case: NCB officer heading drugs-on-cruise probe gets security hiked after stalking charge

Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale personally took note of the complaint and ordered an inquiry into the allegations made by Sameer Wankhede, Mumbai zonal director of the NCB. Read more

‘MSD is equal to CSK. If he has the desire to play as he will’: Chopra has his say on Dhoni’s future with Chennai

MS Dhoni’s future with Chennai Super Kings in the later seasons has become one of the interesting points of discussion among the experts. Dhoni is gearing up with his team for the IPL 2021 final against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. Read more

Amitabh Bachchan sings ‘Dilbar Mere’ for Hema Malini on KBC, fan says he will complain to Dharmendra

Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen romancing Hema Malini on screen again after 2006 film, Baabul. However, this time Hema will be on the hot seat as Amitabh hosts the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Read more

Mercedes AMG Project One hypercar to enter production in mid-2022: Reports

The Mercedes AMG Project One, introduced as a concept car at the IAA Mobility Show in Frankfurt in 2017, is finally entering production in the middle of next year, according to reports. Read more

Vicky Kaushal makes tradition meet luxury in safari collar shacket, salwar pants

Vicky Kaushal continues to make fans swoon over his style, this time in fusion fashion, as he promotes his upcoming film ‘Sardar Udham’ in white safari collar shacket and stylish navy blue salwar-like pants. Read more

Artist’s spooky illusion video is perfect to watch as you wait for Halloween

Halloween is just a few days away and social media is abuzz with all sorts of posts entertaining people who are eagerly waiting for the day. Just like this illusion video by an artist named Emily Robinson. Watch

