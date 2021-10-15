Home / Trending / Artist’s spooky illusion video is perfect to watch as you wait for Halloween
Artist’s spooky illusion video is perfect to watch as you wait for Halloween

The illusion video by the artist may leave you thoroughly entertained.
The image is taken from the spooky Halloween video.(Instagram/@emilyriboflavin)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 11:01 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Halloween is just a few days away and social media is abuzz with all sorts of posts entertaining people who are eagerly waiting for the day. Just like this illusion video by an artist named Emily Robinson. Chances are, the spooky video will leave you entertained.

The video was originally shared back in September on Instagram by Robinson. It again intrigued people after recently being posted by Instagram on their official page. “HELLO SPOOKY SEASON. Robinson’s (@emilyriboflavin) here with some witchy tricks up her sleeve,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the amusing clip:

Since being posted, the video has collected over 2.1 lakh likes and counting. The share has also gathered varied reactions from netizens.

“I like this,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” posted another. Many shared fire or heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Sign out