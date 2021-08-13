News updates from HT: Serum Institute's Cyrus Poonawalla praises PM Modi and all the latest news

‘Wasn't supposed to say’: Serum chief praises PM Modi, says no ‘maska polish’

As Dr Cyrus Poonawalla received the Lokmanya Tilak National Award, he heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that life was not easy for vaccine makers as he had to "fall at the feet" of bureaucrats and drug controllers to get permission for vaccine launch.

Rohit Sharma is the opener India always needed

Nearly 14 years after his international debut, we may have finally seen what Rohit Sharma can really do with the bat. He didn't have to do it. But that's what the collective frenzy of a cricket-fanatic country can do to you.

Mohnish Bahl says he ‘wouldn’t have been playing negatives and parallel leads’ if nepotism worked

Actor Mohnish Bahl, the son of late actor Nutan, dismissed the nepotism debate as a 'superficial' one. He maintained that his daughter, actor Pranutan Bahl, landed her debut film, Notebook, through auditions and not by using her family connections.

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 to launch in India on August 20? Check out Samsung's response to Alia Bhatt

Samsung hosted its Galaxy Unpacked 2021 online event on Wednesday, during it launched its next-generation of foldable display smartphones, which includes the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones.

Defence minister on IAC Vikrant, 75th Independence Day, 'atmanirbhar' push

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday virtually launched multiple major events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence. Rajnath Singh lauded India's Indigenous Aircraft carrier Vikrant.