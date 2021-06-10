News updates from HT: Sharad Pawar dismisses doubts over Maharashtra govt's stability and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Pawar dismisses suspicions over stability of MVA government

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said he has no doubt that the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will complete its five-year term and will perform well in the next elections. Read more

Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine shows 94.3% efficacy: RDIF cites Bahrain’s health ministry data

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Thursday said that the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine showed an efficacy of 94.3%, based on the data from the health ministry of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Read more

'Everyone said I need to improve my footwork but no one told me how': Virender Sehwag names 3 cricketers who helped him

Virender Sehwag was all about hand-eye coordination. With minimum feet movement, Sehwag achieved the maximum results. For a batsman who averaged more than 50 for the major part of his Test career, Sehwag was highly unconventional. Read more

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah stars in short film Gayatri, made by Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida. Watch

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has starred in a short movie, titled Gayatri. The 3.45 minute-long film is directed by Ida Ali, daughter of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. Read more

Good news from Google! Play Store sign up fee slashed; company starts email campaign, says report

Good news from Google has come regarding Play Store sign-up fee. The tech giant, back in March this year, had announced that it was reducing Google Play Store developer fee by as much as half for most developers. Read more

Google search on Sundar Pichai’s birthday has left some people baffled. Here’s why

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and parent company Alphabet Inc, is celebrating his birthday today on June 10. If you have been on Twitter today, then you may have noticed the numerous tweets that he has received from people all over the world wishing him on this special day. Read more

New Punjab Dy CM post for Sidhu? What Congress report says on Amarinder tussle

Amid news of infighting within the Punjab Congress, Navjot Sidhu and Capt. Amarinder Singh had separately met a panel formed by the national leadership of Congress. Watch here