News updates from HT: Shiv Sena blames Modi government for Covid-19 mismanagement and all the latest news

Shiv Sena accuses Modi government of Covid-19 mismanagement

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has accused the BJP-led Central and Uttar Pradesh governments of mismanaging the Covid-19 crisis while citing instances of behaviour encouraging ‘superstition’ instead of a scientific approach to deal with the pandemic. Read more

'Arrest me too', tweets Rahul Gandhi after arrests over posters critical of PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders denounced the Centre over several arrests over the allegation of putting up posters in Delhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vaccine Maitri mission. Read more

NIA raids 4 places in Madurai for FB post propagating ISIS ideology

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches at four places in Madurai in connection with its probe relating to incriminating Facebook posts by a suspect - Mohammad Iqbal. Read more

Delhi extends lockdown by a week even as cases dip to 6K. Kejriwal explains why

After witnessing record Covid-19 cases close to 30,000 last month, the national capital has decided to strictly follow the lockdown strategy till the cases come down to permit regular function of Delhi. Read more

'You forgot to mention that I haven't been a match fixer': Vaughan gives scathing response to Salman Butt

Michael Vaughan has not taken kindly to Salman Butt's comments about him, where the Pakistani batsman termed the former England captain's take on the Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson comparison 'irrelevant.' Read more

Rakhi Sawant says she has no regrets about being an ‘item girl’, admits she did not have ‘talent’ to be a lead star

Rakhi Sawant opened up about being an ‘item girl’ in Bollywood and said that she has no regrets about it as it helped her put food on the table. She also said that she did not have the ‘talent’ to headline a film. Read more

Sarees, powersuits and shorts: Neena Gupta is one the style icon who can slay in all, proof in pics

Be it rocking the neon colours, slaying in her fashion designer daughter, Masaba's quirky tracksuits, looking elegant in a saree or styling a look with Gen Z approved accessories such as fanny packs and bucket caps, Neena Gupta does it all. Read more

Welcome to the kitty wrestling mania. Clip is too adorable to miss

The Internet churns out clips every now and then that can easily brighten up your day and leave you saying aww simultaneously. Read more