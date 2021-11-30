Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Sitharaman says cryptocurrency a grey area and all the latest news
News updates from HT: Sitharaman says cryptocurrency a grey area and all the latest news

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the Centre would introduce a Bill on cryptocurrency as soon as the Cabinet approves it.(Reuters File)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 05:13 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

‘Cryptocurrency a risky area, Bill to be tabled soon’: Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha

Cryptocurrencies are among the most talked-about topics in the recent days and its regulation bill has been much-anticipated by investors in India. Read more here

Shreya Ghoshal's fans dig up her connection with Parag Agrawal after he becomes new Twitter CEO, see their pics together

Shreya Ghoshal had once revealed she and Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal are childhood friends. The two have exchanged several messages on Twitter. Read more here

‘Strawberry masala’ being served at a Bangladesh eatery makes netizens ask why

This bizarre food combo, ‘strawberry masala,' has prompted several responses from Instagram users. Read more here

'Of course he'll say India got it right': Craig McMillan reacts to Rahul Dravid's 'we timed the declaration well' remark

Former New Zealand all-rounder Craig McMillan feels India missed a trick by declaring late on Day 5 of the Kanpur Test and said that had they called off their second innings earlier, the home team could have gone 1-0 up. Read more here.

Karoq 2021, Skoda's best-selling SUV, makes global debut with updated design

Skoda Karoq SUV has undergone design changes to offer a more striking look, slimmer full-LED Matrix headlights and improved aerodynamics. Read more here

Stretches to release the back and spine – Rujuta Diwekar demonstrates

Stretching the back and the spine comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in reducing the muscle tension and improving the range of motion, thereby enhancing mobility. Read more here

 

