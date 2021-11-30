Home / Trending / ‘Strawberry masala’ being served at a Bangladesh eatery makes netizens ask why
‘Strawberry masala’ being served at a Bangladesh eatery makes netizens ask why

This bizarre food combo, ‘strawberry masala,' has prompted several responses from Instagram users.
The bizarre strawberry masala after being served on a paper plate.
The bizarre strawberry masala after being served on a paper plate. (instagram/@ourcollecti0n)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 01:52 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

From brownie paan to corn on cob with chocolate sauce, there there is simply no dearth of videos showcasing unusual food combos. The newest addition to that list is this clip of this ‘strawberry masala’ that has taken Instagram by storm.

This viral food video was posted on the Instagram page called Our Collection and shows the process through which this dish is made.

“Unique strawberry masala of Bangladesh,” reads the caption that accompanies this video. In the video, a man cuts the strawberries into small, bite-sized pieces and puts them in a jar. Next, he adds some spices and salt and closes the lid of this jar. Eventually, he gives the jar a good shake so as to get the spices evenly spread all over the strawberries. And then serves the dish on a paper plate.

Since being shared on November 7, this video has garnered more than 3.6 lakh likes and several funny comments and reactions.

Many Instagram users flocked to the comment section to express their disagreement. “Satyanaash,” said an individual. “RIP strawberry,” joked another. While a third posted, “wow.”

Would you like to try this ‘strawberry masala’?

